Ivory Coast, Ghana create joint body to coordinate cocoa policies

ABIDJAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The world's two largest cocoa
producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana, have created a joint body to
improve coordination in research, price setting and the fight
against child labour, the Ivorian government said on Thursday.
The two countries, which produce around 60% of the world's
cocoa, have coordinated on some of those issues before, but the
new organisation marks a formal step towards closer ties.
The Ivory Coast-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (ICCIG) will promote
their cocoa industries internationally and defend their
collective position in the global market, the Ivorian government
said in a statement.
The organisation will allow the two countries to formalise
an agreement started three years ago whereby they both announce
farmgate prices at the start of the growing season on Oct. 1, a
measure aimed at reducing smuggling across their shared border.
Last year they raised the guaranteed price they pay cocoa
farmers to around $1.50 per kilogramme for the 2019/20 main crop
harvest.
They also introduced a minimum price floor to address a
perceived imbalance between farmers' incomes and money made by
big commodities traders.
