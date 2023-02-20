Ivory Coast domestic cocoa exporters will still honour contracts, regulator says

ABIDJAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said on Monday that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

The CCC was responding to international media reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the October-to-March main harvest.

Reuters reported this on Feb. 13, although the CCC did not directly reference the news agency on Monday.

The regulator responded to Reuters three days later and said that although some domestic exporters were behind on purchases and at risk of default due to bean shortages, current rainfall levels should reverse the trend by month-end.

The CCC "wishes to reassure and inform all stakeholders in the cocoa value chain of the cocoa sector that everything is being done to facilitate the supply of beans", it said in a statement on Monday.

The regulator noted a crisis meeting held on Feb. 10 to discuss the issue and said it was still too soon to raise the alarm.

It added that measures would be taken to limit extra purchases and stock-building while other exporters struggle to meet their requirements.

The CCC "would like to reassure all operators that the commitments made for the normal running of the campaign will be respected", it said.

Cocoa beans arrivals at ports have tumbled in the past few weeks as the main October-to-March harvest tails off.

Arrivals at main ports stood at 22,000 tonnes between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19, down from 58,000 tonnes during the same week the previous season, exporters estimated earlier on Monday.

Rainfall was below-average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week. Several farmers said more downpours would be needed before the end of this month or early March to help the upcoming mid-crop reach its maximum potential. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Sandra Maler)