Ivory Coast domestic cocoa exporters will still honour contracts, regulator says

ABIDJAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Cocoa and
Coffee Council (CCC) said on Monday that Ivorian cocoa exporters
would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown
in port arrivals.
The CCC was responding to international media reports that
cocoa exporters in the world's top producing nation were close
to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the
October-to-March main harvest.
Reuters reported this on Feb. 13, although the CCC did not
directly reference the news agency on Monday.
The regulator responded to Reuters three days later and said
that although some domestic exporters were behind on purchases
and at risk of default due to bean shortages, current rainfall
levels should reverse the trend by month-end.
The CCC "wishes to reassure and inform all stakeholders in
the cocoa value chain of the cocoa sector that everything is
being done to facilitate the supply of beans", it said in a
statement on Monday.
The regulator noted a crisis meeting held on Feb. 10 to
discuss the issue and said it was still too soon to raise the
alarm.
It added that measures would be taken to limit extra
purchases and stock-building while other exporters struggle to
meet their requirements.
The CCC "would like to reassure all operators that the
commitments made for the normal running of the campaign will be
respected", it said.
Cocoa beans arrivals at ports have tumbled in the past few
weeks as the main October-to-March harvest tails off.
Arrivals at main ports stood at 22,000 tonnes between Feb.
13 and Feb. 19, down from 58,000 tonnes during the same week the
previous season, exporters estimated earlier on Monday.
Rainfall was below-average in most of Ivory Coast's
cocoa-growing regions last week. Several farmers said more
downpours would be needed before the end of this month or early
March to help the upcoming mid-crop reach its maximum potential.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa
Writing by Sofia Christensen
Editing by Sandra Maler)