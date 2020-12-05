Ivory Coast lifts suspension of Hershey cocoa sustainability schemes

ABIDJAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will lift a
suspension imposed this week on cocoa sustainability schemes run
by Hershey after the U.S.-based chocolate maker
committed to paying a premium aimed at combating poverty among
farmers.
Ivorian and Ghanaian cocoa regulators on Monday suspended
the schemes, alleging Hershey was sourcing large volumes of
physical cocoa on the ICE futures exchange to avoid paying the
so-called living income differential (LID).
Hershey, makers of such popular candy items as Hershey
chocolate bars, Hershey's Kisses and Kit Kat, said it was fully
participating in the LID and would continue to do so.
Ivorian regulator, the Coffee and Cocoa council (CCC), has
since held a video meeting with Hershey representatives in which
it promised to lift the suspension, a letter dated Dec. 4 from
the CCC to Hershey and seen by Reuters shows.
The move "follows your definitive commitment to pay the
LID", the letter, whose authenticity was verified by a CCC
spokesperson, said.
"Our sustainability programs complement and strengthen our
shared efforts to positively impact cocoa-growing communities,"
Hershey said, adding it recognised the importance of the LID.
The schemes certify cocoa as sustainably sourced - meaning
its production is free of environmental and human rights abuses,
such as using child labour or being grown in a protected forest.
This allows companies to market their chocolate as ethical
and charge a premium for it.
Ghana's cocoa industry regulator, Cocobod, has not yet taken
a decision on whether to lift the suspension, a spokesman said.
Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce two-thirds of the
world's cocoa, introduced a $400 a tonne LID on cocoa sales for
the 2020/21 season, but have since struggled to sell their beans
as chocolate demand has been hit by the coronavirus crisis.
