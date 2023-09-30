ABIDJAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.62) per kg for the main crop of the 2023/24 season, up from 900 CFA francs/kg last season, Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said on Saturday. ($1 = 615.5000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa, Writing by Nellie Peyton and Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Alexander Smith)