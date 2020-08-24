Ivory Coast weather helps main cocoa crop, outlook good - farmers

ABIDJAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rains last week in most of Ivory
Coast’s cocoa-growing regions were below average but thanks to
good soil moisture, enough large pods were ripening on trees for
a strong start to the October to March main harvest, farmers
said on Monday.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a
quarter of Ivory Coast’s output, some farmers said they were
reluctant to sell beans as they expected better farmgate prices
at the start of the new marketing season in October.
“The pickings are small. Planters who currently have three
bags are selling one and keeping the rest for the start of the
marketing season," said Kouadio Brou, who farms near Daloa.
Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Daloa was 11.5
millimetres (mm) last week, 15.5 mm below the five-year average.
Rainfall was also below average in the southern regions of
Divo and Agboville, the central regions of Bongouanou and
Yamoussoukro, the western region of Man and the eastern region
of Abengourou.
Farmers said they have applied appropriate chemicals and
fertilisers to ensure trees were carrying a good variety of
small, average and large pods for a healthy harvest.
The harvest will rise gradually from mid-September until the
end of the year, they said.
In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa
belt, farmers said the focus was now on good rainfall in the
next two months.
“If it rains well in September and October, we will have a
lot of picking to do compared to last season,” said Kouassi
Kouame, who farms near Soubre.
Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Soubre of 1.1
mm last week, 13.9 mm below the five-year average.
Average temperatures over the past week ranged from 24.3 to
27.2 degrees Celsius across the country.
