Lack of rain, Harmattan winds threaten Ivory Coast cocoa mid crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Low rainfall and dry
Harmattan winds in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions
last week could impact April-to-September mid-crop harvests if
conditions persist, farmers said on Monday.
The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season, which
runs from mid-November to March, when rains are poor and scarce.
Between December and March, the dry Harmattan wind blows
from the Sahara Desert. It can damage the crop when strong.
Several farmers across the country said the bulk of
harvesting for the October-to-March main crop would be completed
by mid-January.
Farmers in central regions said crops would fare well
despite low rainfall and Harmattan winds as long as rain picked
up before mid-January.
"If we have a good shower before mid-January and the
Harmattan is not too strong, we will have enough good quality
cocoa from February," Joseph Bekoin, who farms near Bongouanou,
where 0.1 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 2.5 mm below
the five-year average.
Similar comments were made in the centre-western region of
Daloa, and in the central region of Yamoussoukro, where there
was no rain last week.
Rains were below average in the western region of Soubre,
the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and the eastern
region of Abengourou, where farmers said the Harmattan was mild.
"The Harmattan has arrived. If is strengthens over the next
two weeks it will reduce harvests," said Augustin Assandre, who
farms near Soubre, where 4.4 mm fell last week, 2.5 mm below
average.
Average temperatures ranged between 26.5 and 27.8 degrees
Celsius in Ivory Coast last week.
