World Cocoa Foundation head Rick Scobey to leave post

01/28/2021 | 12:09pm EST
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - World Cocoa Foundation president Rick Scobey will leave his post on May 1 after five years in the role, the industry group, which represents more than 80% of global cocoa and chocolate companies, said on Thursday.

Scobey leaves to become the new executive director of environmental group TRAFFIC. The WCF, the public face of the cocoa sector's sustainability drive, has yet to appoint his successor.

The departure of Scobey, a voluntary sector veteran, comes with the cocoa sector facing increased consumer pressure to tackle widespread human rights and environmental abuses that have blighted its image.

The sector is also due to face legal requirements to clean up its sourcing practices as Western governments plan to legislate against the import of commodities linked to climate change and human rights abuses. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
