World Cocoa Foundation head Rick Scobey to leave post

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - World Cocoa Foundation president
Rick Scobey will leave his post on May 1 after five years in the
role, the industry group, which represents more than 80% of
global cocoa and chocolate companies, said on Thursday.
Scobey leaves to become the new executive director of
environmental group TRAFFIC. The WCF, the public face of the
cocoa sector's sustainability drive, has yet to appoint his
successor.
The departure of Scobey, a voluntary sector veteran, comes
with the cocoa sector facing increased consumer pressure to
tackle widespread human rights and environmental abuses that
have blighted its image.
The sector is also due to face legal requirements to clean
up its sourcing practices as Western governments plan to
legislate against the import of commodities linked to climate
change and human rights abuses.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel
Editing by Mark Heinrich)