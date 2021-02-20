Argentina oilseeds union announces cotton workers strike over wages

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's Federation of
oilseeds workers has announced a new strike action by cotton
processing workers demanding wage increases that will start on
Monday morning, the latest in a string of farming sector
standoffs in the country.
The union said workers in cotton processing, or ginning,
plants had seen real wages fall amid persistently high inflation
and that firms in the sector had made "ridiculous salary offers"
that meant a substantial loss in purchasing power.
"Cotton ginning workers are going on strike with unity,
solidarity and class consciousness, fighting for their dignity,
for their wages and for the future of their families," the union
said in a statement.
Argentina has been in recession since 2018 and the COVID-19
pandemic has sharpened the economic situation for many in the
country. Inflation meanwhile reached 4% in January.
The country's key grains sector has over recent months seen
a spate of strikes by workers affecting the transport and
processing of soy and other grains, far larger and more
important markets for the country than cotton.
Argentina is the world's largest exporter of processed soy
meal and oil and a major supplier of corn and wheat. The union
said cotton exports amounted to $120 million in 2020.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires
Writing by Adam Jourdan
Editing by Matthew Lewis)