Argentina oilseeds union announces cotton workers strike over wages

02/20/2021
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's Federation of oilseeds workers has announced a new strike action by cotton processing workers demanding wage increases that will start on Monday morning, the latest in a string of farming sector standoffs in the country.

The union said workers in cotton processing, or ginning, plants had seen real wages fall amid persistently high inflation and that firms in the sector had made "ridiculous salary offers" that meant a substantial loss in purchasing power.

"Cotton ginning workers are going on strike with unity, solidarity and class consciousness, fighting for their dignity, for their wages and for the future of their families," the union said in a statement.

Argentina has been in recession since 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic has sharpened the economic situation for many in the country. Inflation meanwhile reached 4% in January.

The country's key grains sector has over recent months seen a spate of strikes by workers affecting the transport and processing of soy and other grains, far larger and more important markets for the country than cotton.

Argentina is the world's largest exporter of processed soy meal and oil and a major supplier of corn and wheat. The union said cotton exports amounted to $120 million in 2020. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
