  Homepage
  Commodities
  New York Cotton
  News
  5. Summary
       

NEW YORK COTTON
End-of-day quote - 02/20
68.75   +0.39%
Chad Government in Talks to Avoid Strike by Cotton Workers

06/29/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

The government of Chad entered talks Monday with CotonTchad SN and its workers to prevent strike action relating to a pay dispute.

A strike would be the second such action by workers amid claims that the state-run cotton company gives preferential remuneration to foreign workers.

Chad's Minister of Trade Ali Djadda Kampard said negotiations with CotonTchad management to resolve the issue are under way.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 0445ET

