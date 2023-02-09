Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. New York Cotton
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

NEW YORK COTTON
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
68.75   +0.39%
09:26aEgypt Cotton Imports Seen 23.8% Lower in 2022-23
DJ
05:14aCotton Production in African Franc Zone to Fall 20% on Insect Infestations
DJ
02/07U.S. ag exports top $200 bln in 2022 as China grabs record share -Braun
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Egypt Cotton Imports Seen 23.8% Lower in 2022-23

02/09/2023 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


The U.S. Agriculture department late on Wednesday reduced Egypt's cotton imports by 23.8% due to lower domestic use.

The department now expects imports during the marketing year beginning August 2022 through September 2023 to fall to 400,000 480-pound bales compared with its previous forecast of 525,000 bales in January, it said in its February World Markets and Trade report.

In 2021-22, Egypt imported 350,000 bales of cotton, it said.

Egypt's cotton production in the current year is estimated at 420,000 bales, up 50% from 280,000 bales a year earlier, it said.

In recent years, the Egyptian government has taken control of cottonseed supplies to enhance the Egyptian cotton brand, after the quality had declined due to farmers reusing seeds, the USDA said in its recent Egypt: Cotton and Products Annual report.

The Egyptian government plans to set up the world's largest spinning and weaving factory in Mahalla al-Kubra, at a cost of about 900 million Egyptian pounds ($29.8 million), according to the U.S. report.


Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0926ET

All news about NEW YORK COTTON
09:26aEgypt Cotton Imports Seen 23.8% Lower in 2022-23
DJ
05:14aCotton Production in African Franc Zone to Fall 20% on Insect Infestations
DJ
02/07U.S. ag exports top $200 bln in 2022 as China grabs record share -Braun
RE
02/07Consumer Cos Up on Peak Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/05Republicans criticize Biden over Chinese balloon
RE
02/05Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
RE
02/03Ivorian Government Grants $54 Million Subsidy to Cotton Industry
DJ
02/03Ivory Coast cotton output to fall 50% in 2022/23, says minister
RE
02/01India's MCX to relaunch cotton futures contracts on Feb 13
RE
01/31Mali cuts cotton output forecast an additional 29% for 2022/23
RE
More news
Chart NEW YORK COTTON
Duration : Period :
New York Cotton Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart