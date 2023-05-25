By Emmanuel Tumanjong

The Ivory Coast government says its cotton harvest for the 2023-24 season will increase by 69% from last season.

"This year, the cotton industry expects 400,000 metric tons of cotton seed for a surface area of 400,000 hectares on the basis of an average yield of one ton per hectare," Minister of Agriculture Kouassi Kobenan Adjoumani said Thursday on the country's state-run Radiodiffusion-Télévision Ivoirienne.

Production would be up 69% compared to the 2022-2023 season, he said.

The government also cut prices paid for fertilizer, Adjoumani said.

The move is key to reviving the country's cotton industry, which was hit by a parasite infestation that cut the 2022-23 crop by almost 53% when production fell to 269,000 metric tons, according to government and industry figures.

