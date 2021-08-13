Tanzania Cotton Production to Almost Double in 2021-2022 Season

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Tanzania cotton production is forecast to almost double in the marketing year beginning June 2021 to July 2022 compared with the prior year, the United States Department for Agriculture said late Thursday.

Cotton production is expected at a record 600,000 480-pound (218 kilogram) bales up from 390,000 bales the prior year, the USDA said in its August world agricultural production report.

Production is forecast to rise 20% in August from 500,000 bales last month, the USDA said.

"Greater amounts of fertilizer and pesticides were available to farmers this year, which helped to increase area, boost yields, and reduce pest damage," the USDA said.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 0612ET