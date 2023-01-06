Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. New York Cotton
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

NEW YORK COTTON
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
68.75   +0.39%
02:52pU.S., Japan launch task force on rights and labor standards in supply chains
RE
05:20aExplainer-How strained China-Australia relations hit trade in coal, barley, beef and wine
RE
01/05China coal buyers may be left wanting in Australia even after ban lifted
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., Japan launch task force on rights and labor standards in supply chains

01/06/2023 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends the Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Japan on Friday launched a new task force to promote human rights and international labor standards in supply chains and said they would invite other governments to join the initiative.

Tai signed a memorandum on the initiative in Washington with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper this week cited Japanese officials as saying the move was spurred by issues such as alleged forced labor of minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang region and the new body will aim to promulgate within Japan regulations that Washington has strengthened to tackle such problems.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Nishimura said they would invite other governments to join the effort.

"The United States and Japan cannot do this alone," Tai said at the ceremony. "To make this work, we must partner with all relevant stakeholders - worker organizations, businesses, and civil society - to bring about lasting and meaningful change. We must also invite other governments to join us as we push ahead to safeguard the dignity of workers everywhere."

The signing came ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to focus on shared concerns about China's growing might and other pressing international issues.

Nishimura said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic inter-dependence had bolstered authoritarian regimes, and the United States and like-minded democracies should counter them with a "new world order."

A senior U.S. official told Reuters last year that U.S. allies appeared committed to following Washington's lead banning forced labor goods from Xinjiang, while warning companies they could not maintain "deliberate ignorance" about their supply chains.

The United States' Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) took effect last year to cut U.S. imports of products from Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims, and herding them into camps. Beijing denies abuses in Xinjiang.

Tai cited a recent International Labor Organization's estimate that 28 million people globally were still subjected to forced labor worldwide.

"We must address forced labor at each stage of our supply chains," she said. "Whether it's the cotton in the clothes we wear or metals in the cars we drive, such abuses threaten to undermine the very foundations of our system."

"President Biden has been clear that forced labor must not be tolerated in the United States or anywhere around the world," Tai said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

By Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom


© Reuters 2023
All news about NEW YORK COTTON
02:52pU.S., Japan launch task force on rights and labor standards in supply chains
RE
05:20aExplainer-How strained China-Australia relations hit trade in coal, barley, beef and wi..
RE
01/05China coal buyers may be left wanting in Australia even after ban lifted
RE
2022Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
RE
2022Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
RE
2022Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81
RE
2022MKP Mobility Board to Consider Appointment of New Chairman, Managing Director
MT
2022India Ratings Affrms Greaves Cotton Rating at AA; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
2022India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
2022Cotton Output in China Rises 4.3% in 2022
MT
More news
Chart NEW YORK COTTON
Duration : Period :
New York Cotton Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart