U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer XPCC citing Xinjiang 'slave labor'

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Trump administration
expanded economic pressure on China's Xinjiang province on
Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese
quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor
of detained Uighur Muslims.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said the
"Withhold Release Order" would ban cotton and cotton products
from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), one
of China's largest producers.
The move is among several the Trump administration has been
working on in its final weeks to harden the U.S. position
against China, making it more difficult for President-elect Joe
Biden to ease U.S.-China tensions.
The targeting of XPCC, which produced https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-cotton/top-china-cotton-producer-resists-reforms-in-restive-xinjiang-idUSKBN0LN26U20150220
30% of China's cotton in 2015, follows the U.S. Treasury
Department's move in July to ban all financial transactions with
it.
It also follows CBP's imposition of an import ban on several
Chinese entities operating in Xinjiang. Initially, the agency
had intended to ban all cotton and tomato products from
Xinjiang, including from XPCC, but the ban was narrowed to
specific companies after objections raised by U.S. Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer, Agriculture Secretary Sonny
Perdue and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
U.S. apparel makers also had criticized a broader ban as
impossible to enforce.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kenneth
Cuccinelli, who oversees the border agency, told a news
conference that a Xinjiang region-wide cotton import ban was
still being studied.
"We're making the China label not just about the country of
origin. It's a warning label," Cuccinelli said. "Those cheap
cotton goods you may be buying for family and friends during
this season of giving - if coming from China - may have been
made by slave labor in some of the most egregious human rights
violations existing today in the modern world."
The U.S. Treasury in July imposed financial sanctions
banning dollar transactions with XPCC, saying the entity was
directly involved in the Chinese Communist Party's
"comprehensive surveillance, detention and indoctrination" of
Muslim Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.
Under a Withhold Release Order, Customs and Border
Protection can detain shipments based on suspicion of
forced-labor involvement under long-standing U.S. laws to combat
human trafficking, child labor and other human rights abuses.
Trump's administration's has ratcheted up pressure on China
over its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the
United Nations cites credible reports as saying 1 million
Muslims held in camps have been put to work.
China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and says the camps
are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.
