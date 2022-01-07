Log in
NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Banks in Talks With UK Regulator About Loans for Energy Providers, FT Reports

01/07/2022 | 03:59am EST
--NatWest Group PLC and Barclays PLC are in talks with regulators to provide loans to U.K. energy suppliers, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The money would allow energy firms to spread out the costs of taking customers from failed peers, partially reducing a potential big increase in bills, according to the newspaper.

--The loans proposed by U.K. energy watchdog Ofgem could save customers around GBP70 this year as costs would be spread over an extended period, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/34yzqJv

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 0359ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.45% 201.3009 Delayed Quote.7.19%
CENTRICA PLC -0.03% 72.7 Delayed Quote.1.71%
E.ON SE -0.27% 11.862 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.03% 10.06 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC 0.00% 252.5 Delayed Quote.4.12%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.83% 10.16 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.16% 244 Delayed Quote.7.93%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.19% 20.615 Real-time Quote.6.55%
TELECOM PLUS PLC -0.81% 1525.5 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
WTI 0.75% 80.082 Delayed Quote.2.22%
