Banks in Talks With UK Regulator About Loans for Energy Providers, FT Reports

--NatWest Group PLC and Barclays PLC are in talks with regulators to provide loans to U.K. energy suppliers, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The money would allow energy firms to spread out the costs of taking customers from failed peers, partially reducing a potential big increase in bills, according to the newspaper.

--The loans proposed by U.K. energy watchdog Ofgem could save customers around GBP70 this year as costs would be spread over an extended period, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/34yzqJv

