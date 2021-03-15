Energy Down As Dollar Gains -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside energy futures as an up-tick in the relative value of the dollar weighed on commodities prices.

Oil futures closed just above $65 a barrel as fears about extended lockdowns in Europe weighed on the euro and other risky currencies.

Natural-gas futures slid to a near two-month low as traders focused on the outlook for more mild weather in much of the U.S.

Brazilian petrochemicals giant Braskem opened an internal investigation into bribery allegations made last year by the former chief executive of Mexico's state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex.

