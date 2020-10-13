Energy Down As Oil Bounces, Natural Gas Prices Fall -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell amid volatility in energy prices.

Oil futures bounced in what looked like chart-driven trading to finish just above the psychologically significant $40-per-barrel level.

The U.S. energy industry is recovering more quickly than previously expected from the fall in production caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said, adjusting the forecast for the amount by which non-OPEC oil supply will decline this year to a more modest decline in its monthly report.

Natural gas futures fell 2.9% to $2.80-per million British thermal units, as offshore producers that halted activity due to Hurricane Delta restart operations.

