Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.27% to Settle at $5.8820 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 1.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.27% to $5.8820 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 155.18% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 94.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.81% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 140.47% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 61.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.343 or 131.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1503ET