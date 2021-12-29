Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.76% to Settle at $4.0240 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 3.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.76% to $4.0240 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 3.60 cents or 0.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 36.25% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 66.14% from its 52-week low of $2.422 hit Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

--Rose 66.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 64.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.83% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 11.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.485 or 58.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1504ET