Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.24% to Settle at $3.7470 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 4.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.24% to $3.7470 per million British thermal units today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 17.80 cents or 4.54% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Off 40.64% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Up 62.56% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
--Rose 39.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 40.64% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Up 53.19% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
--Off 75.63% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is down 17.95%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.208 or 47.58%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-14-21 1501ET