NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.24% to Settle at $3.7470 -- Data Talk

12/14/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 4.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.24% to $3.7470 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 17.80 cents or 4.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 40.64% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 62.56% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 39.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.64% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 53.19% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 75.63% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.208 or 47.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1501ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.24% to Settle at $3.7470 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.34% to Settle at $3.7940 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12BHP, Wyloo Metals End Talks After Failing to Agree Noront Deal
DJ
12/10Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.01% This Week to Settle at $3.9250 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/10Lukoil to Buy 9.99% Stake in Shah Deniz Gas Project After Downgrading Deal With Petrona..
DJ
12/09Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.03% to Settle at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/08Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.89% to Settle at $3.8150 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/08BHP Still Backs Worker Vaccine Mandate, Will Proceed With Reconsultation
DJ
12/07Woodside Targets $5 Billion Investment in Emerging New Energy Markets by 2030
DJ
12/07Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.39% to Settle at $3.7080 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news