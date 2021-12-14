Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.24% to Settle at $3.7470 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 4.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.24% to $3.7470 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 17.80 cents or 4.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 40.64% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 62.56% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 39.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.64% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 53.19% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 75.63% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.208 or 47.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

