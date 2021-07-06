Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.70% to Settle at $3.6370 -- Data Talk

07/06/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 6.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.70% to $3.6370 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of $3.70 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 121.63% from its 52-week low of $1.641 hit Monday, July 20, 2020

--Rose 93.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 settlement high of $3.70 hit Friday, July 2, 2021

--Up 48.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 76.35% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.098 or 43.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1457ET

