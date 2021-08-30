Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.89% to Settle at $4.3050 -- Data Talk

08/30/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. (new front month) delivery lost 8.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.89% to $4.3050 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of $4.37 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 134.73% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 63.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.49% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.37 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 76.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 72.01% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.766 or 69.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1503ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.89% to Settle at $4.3050 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/27Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 13.48% This Week to Settle at $4.3700 -- D..
DJ
08/27Lukoil 2Q Earnings Rose on Stronger Prices, Volumes -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08/27Q&A : Australian Gas Producer Woodside Seeks a Role on Global Stage
DJ
08/26Woodside CEO Sees Plenty of Potential in Gulf of Mexico Under BHP Deal
DJ
08/26Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.36% to Settle at $4.1840 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
08/26DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
08/26DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
08/26DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
More news