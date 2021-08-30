Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.89% to Settle at $4.3050 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. (new front month) delivery lost 8.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.89% to $4.3050 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of $4.37 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 134.73% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 63.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.49% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.37 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 76.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 72.01% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.766 or 69.55%

