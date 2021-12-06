Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.50% to Settle at $3.6570 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 47.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.50% to $3.6570 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 42.06% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 58.66% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 52.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 49.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 76.22% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.118 or 44.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1502ET