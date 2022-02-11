Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 13.80% This Week to Settle at $3.9410 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 63.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 13.80% to $3.9410 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 69.80 cents or 15.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1.80 cents or 0.45%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 30.70 cents or 7.23% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 37.56% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 60.46% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 35.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 6.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 74.37% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.10 cents or 5.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1516ET