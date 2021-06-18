Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.46% This Week to Settle at $3.2150 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 8.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.46% to $3.2150 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 3.80 cents or 1.17%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 4.14% from its 52-week high of $3.354 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Up 116.94% from its 52-week low of $1.482 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020

--Rose 92.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $3.352 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 31.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 79.09% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 7.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.60 cents or 26.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1503ET