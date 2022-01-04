Log in
NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Summary 
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.57% to Settle at $3.7170 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 9.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.57% to $3.7170 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 41.11% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 51.96% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 37.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.815 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 75.83% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 1.30 cents or 0.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1507ET

