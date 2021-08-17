Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.76% to Settle at $3.8370 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 10.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.76% to $3.8370 per million British thermal units today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 7.72% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 109.21% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 58.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.72% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 56.87% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 75.05% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.298 or 51.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

