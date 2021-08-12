Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.10% to Settle at $3.9330 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 12.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.10% to $3.9330 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.60 cents or 3.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 5.41% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 114.45% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 80.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 60.79% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 74.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.394 or 54.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1500ET