Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.95% to Settle at $5.3450 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 22.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.95% to $5.3450 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 33.20 cents or 5.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Off 15.32% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 131.89% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 85.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.32% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 118.52% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 65.24% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.806 or 110.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

