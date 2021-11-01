Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.42% to Settle at $5.1860 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery lost 24.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.42% to $5.1860 per million British thermal units today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.016 or 16.38% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Off 17.84% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 124.99% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 59.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.84% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 112.02% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 66.28% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.647 or 104.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1500ET