Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.63% to Settle at $4.0090 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 23.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.63% to $4.0090 per million British thermal units today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Off 36.49% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 63.23% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 37.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.01% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 7.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 73.93% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 27.90 cents or 7.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1501ET