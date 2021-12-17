Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  World (autre bourse)
  NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  News
  Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Summary 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.99% This Week to Settle at $3.6900 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 03:06pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 23.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.99% to $3.6900 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $1.787 or 32.63% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending Aug. 8, 2008

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending July 25, 2008

--Today it is down 7.60 cents or 2.02%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.20 cents or 2.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 41.54% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 60.09% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 36.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.54% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 50.86% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 76.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.151 or 45.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1505ET

