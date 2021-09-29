Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.85% to Settle at $5.4770 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. (new front month) delivery lost 40.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.85% to $5.4770 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.23% from its 52-week high of $5.841 hit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Up 137.61% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 116.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.23% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.841 hit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Up 123.92% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 64.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 25.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.938 or 115.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1503ET