  Homepage
  Commodities
  World (autre bourse)
  NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.26% to Settle at $4.9790 -- Data Talk

11/09/2021 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery lost 44.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.26% to $4.9790 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 73.70 cents or 12.89% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Off 21.12% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 116.01% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 68.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 103.56% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 67.62% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 8.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.44 or 96.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 1457ET

