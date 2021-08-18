Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.39% to Settle at $3.8520 -- Data Talk

08/18/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 1.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.39% to $3.8520 per million British thermal units today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.36% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 110.03% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 58.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.36% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 57.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 74.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.313 or 51.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1505ET

