Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.49% to Settle at $4.2830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 2.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.49% to $4.2830 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 32.15% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 75.10% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 68.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.857 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 15.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 72.15% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 14.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 55.30 cents or 14.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1505ET