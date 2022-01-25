Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.65% to Settle at $4.0530 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 2.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.65% to $4.0530 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 25.10 cents or 6.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Off 35.79% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 65.02% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 52.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.857 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 9.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 73.64% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 8.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 32.30 cents or 8.66%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1502ET

