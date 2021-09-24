Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.69% This Week to Settle at $5.1400 -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 3.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.69% to $5.1400 per million British thermal units this week

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up $1.289 or 33.47% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week gain since the week ending Nov. 30, 2018

--Largest five week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 14, 2021 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 16.40 cents or 3.30%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 33.50 cents or 6.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Off 5.86% from its 52-week high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 144.65% from its 52-week low of $2.101 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Rose 140.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 110.14% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 66.58% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 17.43%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.601 or 102.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1501ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.69% This Week to Settle at $5.1400 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:30aShell Completes Sale of Egyptian Assets to Cairn, Cheiron
DJ
02:48aNaturgy's Largest Shareholder Opposes $5.7 Billion Partial Takeover Bid
DJ
09/23Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.56% to Settle at $4.9760 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23Gas Crisis a Win for Centrica as Energy Investors See Deal Spree -- Financial News
DJ
09/23More UK Energy Suppliers Are Expected to Fail, But Government Won't Bail Them Out
DJ
09/23DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09/23DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09/23DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
09/23DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
More news