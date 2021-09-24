Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.69% This Week to Settle at $5.1400 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 3.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.69% to $5.1400 per million British thermal units this week

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up $1.289 or 33.47% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week gain since the week ending Nov. 30, 2018

--Largest five week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 14, 2021 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 16.40 cents or 3.30%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 33.50 cents or 6.97% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Off 5.86% from its 52-week high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 144.65% from its 52-week low of $2.101 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Rose 140.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 110.14% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 66.58% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 17.43%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.601 or 102.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1501ET