Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.71% to Settle at $4.0890 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 2.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.71% to $4.0890 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.66% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 122.96% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 88.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.66% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 67.17% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.41% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 4.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.55 or 61.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1501ET