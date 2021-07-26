Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.03% to Settle at $4.1020 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 4.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.03% to $4.1020 per million British thermal units today

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Up 48.80 cents or 13.50% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day dollar gain since Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

--Largest seven day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 2, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

--Up 136.56% from its 52-week low of $1.734 hit Monday, July 27, 2020

--Rose 136.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 67.70% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 12.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.563 or 61.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1458ET