Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.39% to Settle at $3.7080 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 5.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.39% to $3.7080 per million British thermal units today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 41.25% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 60.87% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 54.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 51.59% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 75.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.169 or 46.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

