Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.54% to Settle at $5.5900 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 8.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.54% to $5.5900 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 24.50 cents or 4.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Off 11.44% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 142.52% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 112.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 128.54% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 63.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.051 or 120.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

