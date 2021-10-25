Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.70% to Settle at $5.8980 -- Data Talk

10/25/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 61.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.70% to $5.8980 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 78.30 cents or 15.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Off 6.56% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 155.88% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 95.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 141.13% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 61.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.359 or 132.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1502ET

