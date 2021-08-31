Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.83% This Month to Settle at $4.3770 -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 46.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.83% to $4.3770 per million British thermal units this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up $1.769 or 67.83% over the last five months

--Largest five month gain since Jan. 2010

--Largest five month percentage gain since Oct. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 2016 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is up 7.20 cents or 1.67%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

--Up 138.66% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 73.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 78.95% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 71.54% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.838 or 72.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1503ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.83% This Month to Settle at $4.3770 -- ..
DJ
08:52aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
08:52aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
08:52aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
08:52aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
07:49aAustralian Billionaire Offers Premium to BHP Bid for Noront Resources -- Upda..
DJ
02:35aCorrection to Gazprom Article on Tuesday
DJ
02:19aGazprom PJSC Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit
DJ
08/30Australian Billionaire Offers Premium to BHP Bid for Noront Resources
DJ
08/30Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.89% to Settle at $4.3050 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news