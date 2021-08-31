Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.83% This Month to Settle at $4.3770 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 46.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.83% to $4.3770 per million British thermal units this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up $1.769 or 67.83% over the last five months

--Largest five month gain since Jan. 2010

--Largest five month percentage gain since Oct. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 2016 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is up 7.20 cents or 1.67%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

--Up 138.66% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 73.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 78.95% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 71.54% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.838 or 72.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1503ET