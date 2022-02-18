Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.43% This Week to Settle at $4.4310 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 49.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.43% to $4.4310 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 5.50 cents or 1.23%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 28.60 cents or 6.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 29.80% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 80.42% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 44.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 19.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 71.19% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.10 cents or 18.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1504ET