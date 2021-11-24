Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.03% to Settle at $5.0680 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 10.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.03% to $5.0680 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 27.90 cents or 5.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Off 19.71% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 119.87% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 75.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.71% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 107.20% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 67.04% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 6.60%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.529 or 99.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

