Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.28% to Settle at $3.8150 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 8.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.28% to $3.8150 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 25.40 cents or 7.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Off 39.56% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 55.97% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 47.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 75.19% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up 8.50 cents or 2.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

