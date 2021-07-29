Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.32% to Settle at $4.0590 -- Data Talk

07/29/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. (new front month) delivery gained 9.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.32% to $4.0590 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.80 cents or 2.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.05% from its 52-week high of $4.102 hit Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up 125.63% from its 52-week low of $1.799 hit Friday, July 31, 2020

--Rose 121.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.05% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.102 hit Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up 65.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.61% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 11.21%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.52 or 59.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1500ET

