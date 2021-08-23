Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.44% to Settle at $3.9450 -- Data Talk

08/23/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 9.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.44% to $3.9450 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 11.50 cents or 3.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 5.12% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 115.10% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 56.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 61.28% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 74.35% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 0.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.406 or 55.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1507ET

