Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.57% to Settle at $3.8760 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 9.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.57% to $3.8760 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 26.20 cents or 7.25% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 28, 2021

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

--Up 131.40% from its 52-week low of $1.675 hit Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Rose 131.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 58.46% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 74.80% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.337 or 52.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

07-20-21 1500ET